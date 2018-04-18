'He was the only person I had,' 19-year-old man says after father killed in hit-and-run

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - "He was the only person I had," Fritznoe Auguste told Local 10 News on Wednesday.

At just 19 years old, the young man now has to bury his father, who was fatally struck by an SUV in a hit-and-run crash last weekend in northwest Miami-Dade.

More Crime Headlines

"I didn't sleep last night," Auguste said. "I'm afraid to sleep by myself. All I had was my dad."

Surveillance video shows Fritznel Auguste, 51, crossing Northwest Seventh Avenue at 103rd Street just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday when a white Toyota RAV4 approaches, traveling southbound.

Fritznel Auguste was struck by the SUV and the driver never stopped.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he died.

Tears filled Bobby Sanders eyes as he spoke about witnessing the fatal crash.

"I don't know what their situation was, but you run over a person and keep going? That's sad," he said.

Police are looking for the driver of a four-door Toyota RAV4 with a spare tire mounted on the back and a yellow lens cover.

Fritznoe Auguste is left hoping the driver or more witnesses will come forward.

"That's somebody's dad, somebody's grandfather. I'll pray for you -- that's all I have to say," he said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.