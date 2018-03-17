Here is what we know about victims and survivors of FIU bridge collapse

SWEETWATER, Fla. - Authorities were still moving debris at the site of the pedestrian bridge collapse early Saturday morning. They were searching for bodies near Florida International University. Six people were confirmed dead.

FIU student Richie Humble said he was trapped inside a car with his friend Alexa Duran. She had taken him to a doctor's appointment and they were on their way back when the concrete fell on the driver's side of the car. A group of men helped him to get out. Duran died.

Sen. Marco Rubio visited some of the patients. The Miami-Dade Police Department has yet to confirm the identities of the victims.

Here is what we know about the victims and survivors:

- Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said crews located five bodies trapped under the rubble.

- One person died at Kendall Regional Medical Center.

- Ecuadorean consulate announced Duran, 18, was dead.

- Brandon Brownfield's relatives believe he is one of the victims.

- Rolando Fraga's relatives believe the 60-year-old is one of the victims.

- VSL Structural Technologies announced Navaro Brown, 37, died.

- Janet Ruiz wrote on Facebook that two of the victims were her co-workers Alberto and Oswardo.

- A worker identified as Carlos by two alleged relatives on Twitter reportedly survived because he was wearing a harness.

- Emily Joy tweeted: "There is no doubt in my mind that God gave me a second chance at life today. Every day is truly a gift."

