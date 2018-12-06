High school security guard's arrest shocks parents, students

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A school security guard was arrested Wednesday after police said he got physical with a student at Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens.

Torien Kelvin Austin, 26, faces one count of child abuse and one count of battery.

According to investigators, a student said Austin put him in a choke hold then slammed and punched him. As police arrived, they say they were able to obtain surveillance video that that shows Austin pulling the student down the hallway.

Daisy Gonzalez-Diego, a spokeswoman for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, said the district is conducting a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances behind Austin's arrest.

"However, actions such as the ones this employee is accused of will neither be tolerated, nor taken lightly. As such, the district has moved to immediately terminate his employment," Gonzalez-Diego said.

On Wednesday, many students and parents were unaware of the incident, but they said they are shocked to hear of the allegations from a person who is supposed to be providing security to students.

"I think that would be means for getting him fired. That is not part of your job description. You are not here to hurt people's kids, you are here to keep them safe," said Stephen Jean-Baptist, a student at the school.

Emmanuel Wilson, whose child attends Norland Senior High School, added: "That is a sad situation. I wouldn't want that to happen to my child or anyone's child."

Austin appeared in court on Thursday, where a judge set his bond at $5,000. The judge told Austin not to have any contact with the victim when he is released.

