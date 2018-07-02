High temperatures caused fire on roof of Sunny Isles Beach high-rise, officials say

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials say high temperatures played a role in a high-rise fire in Sunny Isles Beach Sunday.

Crews evacuated the Arlen House condominium building on Bayview Drive near Collins Avenue after flames broke out on the roof.

After the fire was extinguished, officials determined building materials left on top of the high rise ignited in the sun and heat.

People were eventually allowed back inside.

No injuries were reported.





Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.