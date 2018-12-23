Home severely damaged after fire in northwest Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A fire severely damaged a home in northwest Miami-Dade County early Sunday, authorities said.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the fire broke out around 4 a.m. at a home in the 2200 block of Northwest 51st Terrace. The residents of the home escaped the fire and were not hurt.

Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control, but the fire left the house uninhabitable, the spokesperson said. The Red Cross is assisting the family with temporary housing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.