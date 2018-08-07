Homeless man accused of trying to rape sleeping women in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A homeless man was arrested last month on accusations that he tried to rape at least two women in their early 40s, authorities announced Tuesday.

According to Miami-Dade police, Lyndon Merlick Nicaisse, 40, is known to frequent the area of the South Miami-Dade Busway and Southwest 160th Street.

Police said one of the victims was sleeping in the area around 2:30 a.m. July 27 when she was awakened by Nicaisse who was straddled over her body with his penis exposed.

Nicaisse tried to pull the victim's pants down and told her he was going to have sex with her, authorities said.

Police said the victim struck Nicaisse and he ran away.

According to an arrest report, another woman was sleeping in a parking lot around 5 a.m. the next morning when Nicaisse laid down beside her, pulled her pants down and tried to rape her.

Police said the victim pushed Nicaisse away and ran to a nearby restaurant to call police.

Nicaisse was found the same day and was arrested on multiple charges of sexual battery.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



