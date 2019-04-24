Homestead woman threatens to get gun, 'kill everyone' at South Dade Technical College

Stephanie Perez, 30, is accused of threatening to get a gun and "kill everyone" at South Dade Technical College.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - A Homestead woman was arrested Tuesday after she threatened to get a gun and "kill everyone" at South Dade Technical College, police said.

According to a police report, Stephanie Perez, 30, went to the school to speak with a counselor about enrolling there.

"Perez then explained to the counselor that she had problems with students attending the school over an incident that occurred at her residence," according to the report.

When the counselor advised her to contact the Homestead Police Department about the incident, Perez "became angry and began to yell that she was going home to get a gun and would be returning to the school to kill everyone," police said.

The counselor called police.

Perez was later taken into custody at her home. Police said she provided a recorded confession.

She was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on bond.

