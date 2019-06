MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are conducting a homicide investigation in northwest Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade police said the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the investigation on Northwest 58th Street, west of Florida's Turnpike.

A view from Sky 10 showed police searching a heavily wooded area.

No additional information was immediately known.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.