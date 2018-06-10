House fire claims life of family cat in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A dog was rescued from a house fire Saturday morning in southwest Miami-Dade County, but the cat wasn't so fortunate.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the fire started at a house near Southwest 153rd Road and Southwest 102nd Avenue.

More Miami-Dade County Headlines

When firefighters arrived, the homeowner was outside. She said her dog and cat were still inside.

The family dog was quickly found and treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation, but the cat didn't survive, according to a news release.

Authorities said the fire was contained to the garage, but there was extensive smoke damage in the house.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.