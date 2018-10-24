'I will kill this b**** if she play with me' XXXTentacion said in secret recording before death

This is a 2017 arrest photo of Jahseh Onfroy, known as the rapper XXXTentacion, in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI - A secretly taken audio recording of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion admitting to beating his ex-girlfriend has surfaced.

At the time of his June 18 death, the rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was awaiting trial for a 2016 domestic violence case involving the woman.

He was charged with aggravated battery of a pregnant victim, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment and witness tampering.

"I will kill this b**** if she play with me. That's real deal. You feel me?" Onfroy, 20, is heard saying in the recording.

Local 10 News obtained the 27-minute recording Wednesday from the Miami-Dade County State Attorney's Office.

In the recording, Onfroy appears to be speaking with several people about his ex.

"I put my source of happiness in another person, which was a mistake initially, right? But she fell through on every occasion until now. Until I started f***ing her up, bruh," the rapper said. "I started f***ing her up because she made one mistake. And from there, the whole cycle went down."

Pitchfork.com, which first published the recording, reported that Onfroy believed the victim had cheated on him.

"Now she's scared. That girl is scared for her life, which I understand," he said.

***LISTEN TO FULL AUDIO RECORDING HERE***

It's unclear when the Miami-Dade County State Attorney's Office obtained the recording, but before his death, Onfroy had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

During the recording, Onfroy mentioned his July 2016 arrest in Orange County from when he stabbed a former manager. He also mentioned a stabbing incident in Deerfield Beach, where three people were stabbed during a fight.

The rapper was never arrested in connection with the Deerfield Beach stabbing but appeared to be mentioning the acts of violence to explain why his ex was fearful of him.

"She's seen this s***," he said. "She know."

Onfroy's ex-girlfriend set up a GoFundMe page in October 2016 to raise money to pay for her medical bills that she claimed she acquired after being beaten by the rapper.

She included a photo of her bloodied and bruised eye and wrote in the description that she had suffered two fractures in her left eye socket, as well as nose and jaw fractures.

"Since these bones are fractured, they're piercing into the back of my eyeball causing damage to an optical nerve and my eye itself," she wrote. "The left side of my face has lost some sensation, I cannot feel my upper lip on the left side, and same for my upper teeth on the left side."

Donations to the victim's GoFundMe page spiked after Onfroy's death, bringing her current total of donations to $36,350. The page is no longer accepting donations.

Four men have been arrested in the fatal shooting of the rapper.

Authorities said the suspects waited for Onfroy to leave RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach after he had first gone to a bank to withdraw $50,000.

Authorities said the suspects blocked in his car and ambushed him, stealing his Louis Vuitton bag and shooting him as he sat in the driver’s seat.

All four suspects have been charged with first-degree murder.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.