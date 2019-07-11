Inmate captured after escaping from Dade Correctional Institution, authorities say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - An inmate who escaped Thursday morning from the Dade Correctional Institution has been captured, the Florida Department of Corrections confirmed.

According to an escape notice from the agency, Jason Revis, 37, escaped from the facility at 19000 SW 377th St. around 10:15 a.m.

Authorities said security staff at the prison discovered him missing from his "dorm."

Records show Revis is serving a 40-year prison sentence for molesting a child under the age of 12.

According to records, the incident occurred in August 2011 and Revis was sentenced in January 2015.

Authorities did not immediately say where Revis was found or how he escaped.

