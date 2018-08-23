Instagram prankster arrested after setting off fireworks inside Miami-Dade Dollar Tree

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A self-described comedian, actor and entertainer who is committed to posting his pranks on social media was arrested this week in Los Angeles, more than a month after he set off fireworks inside a Dollar Tree store in Miami-Dade County, authorities announced Thursday.

According to Miami-Dade police, Dorian G. Thomas, 24, who is known by the Instagram handle DooGang3X, walked into the Dollar Tree at 13911 S. Dixie Highway on July 4 and ignited fireworks.

Another man stood by and recorded the incident, which was later posted on social media.

Thomas and the accomplice, who has not been identified, fled in an awaiting black Honda Accord, police said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were called to the store and extinguished the fireworks.

Thomas taunted police after the incident on social media.

"Let's play hide and seek then ... come find me," Thomas wrote on Instagram. "Boy I been hiding from da police since I was 12."

Thomas spoke to Local 10 News after the video was posted and said he doesn't believe anyone was in danger at any point.

"Never would I ever put anybody in danger," he said. "That's not my goal. That's not my cup of tea."

Other pranks online include a video of Thomas running into a nail salon pretending to having been stabbed by a man in a Mickey Mouse costume. Another video filmed in Miami shows him chasing Mickey Mouse.

Thomas faces charges of first-degree arson and criminal mischief in connection with the Fourth of July incident.

Authorities said he is in the process of being extradited to Miami-Dade County.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.