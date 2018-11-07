It's hump day! Runaway camel found in Southwest Miami-Dade

REDLAND, Fla. - It's no secret that Wednesdays are popularly known as "hump day" due to its position in the middle of the week, but the term took on a different meeting today in Southwest Miami-Dade.

On this particular "hump day," a driver traveling through The Redlands spotted a camel just hanging out on the side of the road.

That's right. A camel.

After calling police, @AlexCanRide posted video of the wayward two-humped Bactrian camel to social media, showing the animal crossing the street and then coming within inches of her car.

The owner eventually showed up and returned the lost camel to its home where it will hopefully remain until next "hump day."

What day is it? Today, we helped this camel reunite with its rightful owner. Yes, you read that right, #MDPD helped a camel on 🐫 day! #HappyHumpDay pic.twitter.com/HZC06JrkQR — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) November 7, 2018

