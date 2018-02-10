Jay Z calls Trayvon Martin a 'beacon of hope' at peace walk

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Rap star Jay Z joined hundreds of marchers Saturday for the sixth annual Peace Walk & Peace Talk. The rally honors victim of gun violence, including Trayvon Martin, a Miami Gardens native who was fatally shot in 2012 while walking down a street in Central Florida.

Jay Z joined Trayvon Martin's parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, on stage at the Betty T. Ferguson Amphitheatre.

"We want to make sure that we stand and support and never forget that Trayvon serves as a beacon of light to the people out here. So you guys never have to go through the pain and hurt that these guys went through," Jay Z said.

The organizers say the rally to meant to highlight that people should be able to walk freely without being profiled or shot and killed.

Travyon was shot and killed by George Zimmerman as the 17-year-old was walking through a neighborhood in Sanford, Florida, in 2012. A year later, the neighborhood watch member was acquitted in a trial that drew international attention.

"His name will sit alongside some of the greats who lost their lives to push our culture forward," Jay Z said of Trayvon.

Jay-Z is producing "Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story," a docu-series about the case that is set to air on the Paramount Network.

Trayvon would have celebrated his 23rd birthday this month.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.