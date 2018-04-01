Judge orders man accused in Youfit stabbing held without bond

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of stabbing a romantic rival last week outside a Miami-Dade County gym has been ordered held without bond after a court appearance Sunday.

Carlos Delgado, 24, faces charges of attempted murder and retaliating against a witness.

Miami-Dade police said Delgado, a regular at the Youfit in 7000 block of Coral Way in Southwest Miami-Dade County, approached his ex-girlfriend and the victim outside the health club on Thursday. The two men began fighting and Delgado eventually stabbed the man, who police did not identify.

The victim was rushed to Kendall Regional Medical Center, but police said he is expected to survive.

Police said Delgado fled the scene in his car, but turned himself in to authorities on Friday.

Delgado's attorney, Aubrey Webb, said Delgado was acting in self-defense when he stabbed the man who is currently dating Delgado's ex-girlfriend. Delgado said that the stabbing victim had threatened to shoot him.

Webb denied allegations that Delgado was stalking his ex-girlfriend, and said Delgado ran into the couple outside the Youfit because he was a regular at the gym.

