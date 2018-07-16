Judge resigns amid probe over use of racial slur

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - Using the derogatory terms "moolie" to describe a black defendant and "thugs" to refer to a defendant's black relatives didn't end well for Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Stephen Thomas Millan.

The Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. Bar Association, the Gwen S. Cherry Black Women Lawyers Association, the Haitian Lawyers Association and others condemn his actions and the slap on the wrist that the Judicial Qualifications Committee recommended as punishment.

The Judicial Qualifications Committee filed formal charges against Millan on May 21, and recommended a 30-day suspension and a $5,000 fine. The Florida Supreme Court rejected the stipulated settlement in the disciplinary case against him June 8.

Amid the pressure, Millan tendered his resignation July 2 and will be stepping down Aug. 3. The Eleventh Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission is working to provide Gov. Rick Scott with nominees for the vacancy.

