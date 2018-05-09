Jumper cables used to provide electricity may have sparked duplex fire, authorities say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Flames tore through a duplex early Wednesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade.

The fire was reported just after 5 a.m. near Northwest 24th Avenue and 66th Street.

Miami-Dade firefighters worked to knock down the blaze as it destroyed the vacant home, where investigators learned people had been living.

"During the search and rescue phase one, a victim removed from the uninvolved portion was assessed and treated on scene for smoke inhalation," Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Ray Jadallah said.

The flames came just feet from the home of next-door neighbor Chakita Pinkney. She said she woke up to another neighbor knocking on her window, telling her the vacant house was on fire.

"It was serious and it was hot," she said. "It was inside the house and on the ground, which is maybe 20 feet from my back door."

Pinkney called 911 while her husband doused the flames to stop them from spreading to her home.

"The vacant house in the back was engulfed in flames, there was fire on the ground and everything," Pinkney said. "I didn't know anyone lived there."

Firefighters extinguished the flames within 30 minutes.

A view from Sky 10 showed what was left of the damaged home, while on the ground, investigators uncovered jumper cables that may have been used to bring electricity to the building and also may have been what sparked the blaze.

"We believe there may have been the possibility of an electrical line that was used inappropriately," Jadallah said.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

