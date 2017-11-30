Justin Bieber's bodyguard arrested in crash that injured Miami-Dade police officers

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in connection with a crash that injured two Miami-Dade police officers is the head of pop star Justin Bieber's security team, Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said.

Michael Arana, 32, was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 7:35 a.m. Thursday. He faces charges of DUI, DUI causing property damage or injury and leaving the scene of an accident.

The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. at Kendall Drive and Southwest 152nd Avenue.

Police said both officers were taken to a hospital but have since been released.

Local 10 News reporter Erica Rakow said a field training officer who was in the passenger seat had to be airlifted. A rookie officer was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

According to a police report, a Chevrolet Tahoe was speeding when it rear-ended the officers' cruiser. The SUV continued to drive away after the crash.

Police soon caught up with the SUV a few blocks away and initiated a traffic stop.

According to the report, Arana had glassy eyes, blood on his lips and smelled of alcohol. When asked if he had been drinking, Arana answered, "Yes, sir."

Officers said they found several crumpled receipts in Arana's pants pocket that indicated he paid for several alcoholic beverages earlier that morning.

Police said Arana refused to provide a blood sample.

The back of the police cruiser was heavily damaged.

Arana has been Bieber's bodyguard for years. He was seen leaving jail with the pop star after Bieber's 2014 arrest in Miami Beach.

Bieber was arrested in Miami Beach on Jan. 23, 2014 on suspicion of DUI, driving without a valid license and resisting arrest without violence. He pleaded guilty to lesser charges and made a $50,000 donation to a youth charity as part of a plea deal to avoid serving any time behind bars.

Arana was not seriously injured in Thursday's crash.

