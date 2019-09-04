Juvenile reports gun at Somerset Academy Charter High School, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The Miami-Dade Police Department is checking the campus of Somerset Academy Charter High School in southwest Miami-Dade after a juvenile called in to report that someone had a gun, a Police Department spokesman confirmed.

The spokesman said officers are not sure at this point whether a gun was ever actually on campus, but they are checking the school in the area of Southwest 124th Avenue and 248th Street just in case.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.