Miami-Dade

Juvenile reports gun at Somerset Academy Charter High School, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The Miami-Dade Police Department is checking the campus of Somerset Academy Charter High School in southwest Miami-Dade after a juvenile called in to report that someone had a gun, a Police Department spokesman confirmed.

The spokesman said officers are not sure at this point whether a gun was ever actually on campus, but they are checking the school in the area of Southwest 124th Avenue and 248th Street just in case.

More School-Related Headlines

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.