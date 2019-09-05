Juvenile reports someone with gun near schools in southwest Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The Miami-Dade Police Department responded to the campuses of Somerset Academy Charter High School and Coconut Palm K-8 in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday after a juvenile called in to report that someone in the area had a gun, Miami-Dade police spokesman Lee Cowart confirmed.

According to Cowart, the call was made just before 2:30 p.m.

He said the call originated closer to Somerset Academy in the area of Southwest 124th Avenue and 248th Street.

The school was searched as a precaution.

A spokesperson for Somerset Academy said the call appeared to be a hoax.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokeswoman Jackie Calzadilla confirmed officers went to Coconut Palm, which is located nearby at 24400 SW 124th Ave., and spoke to the principal to inform her about the situation, but the school was never searched.

No other details were immediately released.

