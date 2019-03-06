Large beehive removed from side of public housing complex in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A large hive full of bees was removed Wednesday from the side of a public housing complex in northwest Miami-Dade.

The beehive has been plaguing residents at the complex along Northwest 50th Street.

"This is a hazard, and very dangerous, you know, for everybody in this community," Erica Montgomery said. "Nothing was being done, and it was really frustrating me."

Montgomery first noticed the hive in October and has been trying to get the bees to buzz off ever since.

"I called as many people as I could," Montgomery said. "I called the commissioner's office, I sent them the picture and everything. I'm like, 'They need to send somebody out.'"

While Montgomery said someone did come by in November to spray some yellow foam near the hive, the problem persisted.

Help finally arrived Wednesday when a crew of county workers and a private pest control company showed up to remove the hive for good.

Wearing beekeeping suits, workers cut holes in the ceiling and climbed a ladder before pulling down the hive, which they said was partially dried out.

Montgomery sought shelter in her car while the hive was removed.

"Yes, in the car, waiting. Waiting for them to get the situation solved," she said.

While the hive is now gone, Montgomery hopes the bees don't come buzzing back.

"I have mixed feelings about it," she said. "I'm kind of happy that they’re coming. I just hope that they get the situation done."



