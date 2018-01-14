Large number of ATVs spotted on South Florida roads ahead of MLK holiday

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - It’s not even Martin Luther King Day yet, but some motorcycle and off-road vehicle riders are already getting in trouble with the law.

Surveillance video showed dozens of all-terrain vehicles and motorcycle riders gathered Saturday at the Sunoco Gas Station on Northwest 183rd Street in Miami Gardens.

The video shows a police officer rushing in, apparently chasing after one particular person.

While the officer is away, someone jumps up and down on top of the officer’s car, appearing to mock him.

Police said they have zero tolerance for the reckless, dangerous behavior that’s expected Monday.

A Martin Luther King Day weekend event known as the Wheels Up, Guns Down ride is known to involve illegal ATV and dirt bike riding on the streets and dangerous stunts.

Last year, the driver of a Toyota Camry struck and killed Javis Charles, 25, at Northwest Sixth Avenue and 54th Street in Miami's Little Haiti. Charles was on a dirt bike, which isn't allowed on the streets.

A 20-year-old man was riding an ATV, also not allowed on the streets, on the Palmetto Expressway when he was injured and was pronounced dead at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Authorities in Broward and Miami-Dade counties have repeatedly warned riders in recent days to stay off the roads Monday.

According to Florida law, ATVs cannot be operated anywhere on a road or highway. They can only be operated on private land or designated ATV tracks.

