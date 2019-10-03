Machinery catches fire at Fresco y Mas grocery store

Some machinery caught fire at the Fresco y Mas grocery store on Southwest 117th Avenue.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A piece of machinery caught fire Thursday morning at a Latin grocery store in southwest Miami-Dade County.

The fire was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the Fresco y Mas on Southwest 117th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Ralph Baena said firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming through a vent on the roof.

Baena said all the employees safely got out of the store. He said there was no damage to other businesses in the shopping plaza.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

