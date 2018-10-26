Mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc was registered Republican in Florida

MIAMI - Misinformation being shared through social media claims the mail bombing suspect arrested in South Florida on Friday was a registered Democrat.

However, according to official Miami-Dade voting information, Cesar Sayoc was registered as a Republican since at least March 2016.

The false information of party affiliation spread despite Sayoc's anti-Democratic social media posts and gun scope stickers placed over popular Democratic party members on his van.

One social media post was a threat warning former Vice President Joe Biden to never leave his home.

In remarks Friday, President Trump acknowledged that Sayoc was a fan of his administration.

"I heard he was a person that preferred me over others but I did not see that,” said the president.

