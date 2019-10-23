Mailman's rough delivery caught by doorbell cam

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A mailman in southwest Miami-Dade County is making himself Ring-famous after the rough delivery of a fragile package.

Sometime Tuesday, a postal worker was shown on a video captured by a Ring doorbell approaching a residence located near Southwest 120th Street and 127th Avenue with a package containing a fragile electronic device, the homeowner said.

As the mailman approaches the door, he raises the package to the doorbell camera and then drops it, the video shows.

According to residents, this mailman is a substitute for their regular delivery person.

"The Postal Service takes the concerns of our customers very seriously and we apologize for the manner in which this package was delivered," U.S. Postal Service spokeswoman Debra J. Fetterly wrote. "Local postal management is researching the matter and will take the appropriate action."

The homeowner said he will be going to his local post office to file a formal complaint.

