Man, 23, is latest to be arrested in connection with robbery that turned deadly

Miguel Angel Hernandez, 23, is facing charges in connection with a robbery that turned deadly in Homestead.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - A 23-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on second-degree murder and strong-arm robbery charges in connection with the death of a man last year in Homestead.

Miguel Angel Hernandez, of Homestead, is one of three people charged in the killing. Detectives believe one person remains at large.

According to an arrest report, on Nov. 25, 2018, Liliana Chavoya, 18, was driving a blue Chrysler 300 with three passengers inside -- Hernandez, Adam Roman, 17, and another male.

Police said she stopped at the S&B Food Mart at 1644 N. Krome Ave. Surveillance video from inside the store shows that Roman got into an argument with two brothers, who authorities said had left a relative's house party to buy beer.

Police said Hernandez intervened, and he and Roman left the store and got back in the car. Detectives believe Roman wasn't done with the brothers and asked Chavoya to follow them.

According to police, Roman, Hernandez and the third passenger confronted the brothers after midnight in the parking lot of the Rio's Beauty Salon at 1232 N. Krome Ave.

Chavoya told police officers she didn't get out of the car when she stopped at 13th Street and North Krome Avenue, two blocks away from the store.

Police said she claimed her passengers beat the brothers and took their cellphones and a wallet.

Chavoya said she then drove into the parking lot and the three passengers got back inside the car, according to police. When she tried to leave, she ran over one of the brothers, who "became wedged underneath" the car, police said.

Detectives believe Roman tried to remove the man, but when he couldn't do it, he told Chavoya to step on the gas. Chavoya "quickly accelerated the vehicle until it passed over" the man, police said.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Homestead police officers found the brother who survived yelling hysterically. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel pronounced the other brother dead about 1 a.m. and took the surviving victim, who was injured, to Homestead Hospital.

The deceased brother's cause of death was determined to be from multiple blunt injuries. According to authorities, Chavoya said the man was already dead when she ran him over.

According to his arrest report, Hernandez confessed to his involvement in the incident.



