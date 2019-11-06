Man, 82, dragged by fleeing SUV after thief snatches cash bag

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - An 82-year-old man was dragged by a getaway vehicle after he tried to stop a man who snatched a bag full of cash from a bank parking lot in September, police said.

Miami-Dade police on Wednesday released surveillance video of the Sept. 7 robbery in the parking lot of a Chase branch on Southwest Eighth Street.

Detective Angel Rodriguez said the victim was getting into his car when a man ran up to him and snatched the bag, which contained cash and credit cards.

Surveillance video shows the thief run into a waiting SUV.

The victim ran toward the SUV to try to get his bag back when the vehicle drove away, dragging him for a few feet before he fell to the pavement.

A white pickup truck is seen on video pulling out of a parking space and following the SUV. Rodriguez said the driver of the truck is believed to be an accomplice.

The victim was treated for a cut to the back of his head and his hand.

Rodriguez said three men later tried to make a purchase using the victim's stolen credit cards, but they were unsuccessful.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding the culprit or culprits.

