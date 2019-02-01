Man accused of fondling girl who bought candy from him at trailer park

Manuel Fonseca, 66, is accused of trying to kiss a girl and fondling her after she purchased candy from him.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested Thursday on accusations that he fondled a 9-year-old girl who purchased candy from him at a trailer park where they both live, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Manuel Fonseca, 66, sells candy and snacks out of his trailer to children in the neighborhood on Northwest 79th Street and 13th Avenue.

Police said the victim was granted permission by her parents Nov. 4 to walk to Fonseca's home to buy candy from him.

Authorities said after handing over the candy to the child, Fonseca asked the girl for a kiss on the cheek.

The girl said she gave Fonseca a kiss on his right cheek, at which time he grabbed her face with one hand and tried to kiss her on the mouth.

According to the arrest report, the victim tried to pull away, but Fonseca pulled her toward him and fondled her breast over her clothing.

The girl then ran to her mother and told her what happened, police said.

Authorities said the woman confronted Fonseca, who denied kissing the victim.

It's unclear why Fonseca wasn't arrested until Thursday, however authorities said he now faces a charge of lewd and lascivious assault on a child.



