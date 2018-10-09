Man accused of killing victim for smoking, spraying 'roach spray' around him

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 62-year-old man was arrested Monday after he killed another man in northwest Miami-Dade for smoking and spraying "roach spray" around him, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, police were called to the 2300 block of Northwest 99th Terrace Monday in reference to a man being shot.

Police said the victim was found in the front yard of a home, facedown in a pool of blood. He had been shot in the back, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, officers entered the home to find the suspect, Gregory Tyron Jefferson, sitting in a chair with a shotgun nearby.

Jefferson was taken into custody.

Police said he spontaneously told them he had been in a verbal altercation with the victim over the victim spraying bug spray around him.

Police said Jefferson claimed the victim had scratched him with a set of keys and kept smoking and spraying "roach spray" near him, although he knew Jefferson has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Jefferson then said he didn't want to continue talking because he didn't want the officers to have to go to court, the arrest report stated.

Jefferson was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.

