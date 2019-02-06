Man accused of masturbating in front of teen at Dunkin' in Miami Gardens

Dayron Miguel Fuentes, 33, is accused of masturbating in front of a 16-year-old girl inside a Dunkin' Donuts.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A man was arrested Tuesday after being accused of masturbating in front of a 16-year-old girl inside a Dunkin' in Miami Gardens, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the victim was working at the business when the suspect, Dayron Miguel Fuentes, 33, of Miami, came in and ordered some food.

The victim told police Fuentes sat down at the window bar near the food prep area and called her name several times after he got his food.

Police said the victim claimed she looked over at Fuentes and saw that he had taken out his penis and was masturbating.

According to the arrest report, Fuentes called out for the teen's co-worker to look at him and she verified to police that he was masturbating inside the business.

Fuentes was arrested on a charge of lewd and lascivious exhibition on a child. He was booked at the Turner Guildford Knight Correctional Center.

