Man accused of threatening worshipers of Miami Garden mosque

Brandyn Luis Hernandez, 27, made the threats on Sunday, police said.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - An Opa-locka man was arrested Monday after police said he say made threats via social media against worshipers at a local mosque.

Brandyn Luis Hernandez, 27, faces charges of making written threats to kill or do bodily injury and assault with prejudice of religion.

Nelly Joseph, a spokeswoman for Miami Gardens Police Department, said Hernandez made death and arson threats against people associated with the Islamic Center of Greater Miami-Masjid Miami Gardens over social media sometime Sunday.

Hernandez also said he wanted deny Muslims due process, Joseph said.

As of late Monday, Luis Hernandez was being held on $8,500 bond at Miami-Dade County’s Turner Guildford Knight Correctional Center.

Anyone with information about these threats or related threats is asked to contact Miami Gardens police Detective Luis Gonzalez at 305-474-1641 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

