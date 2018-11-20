Man accused of using license plate apparatus to get out of paying tolls

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A South Florida man was arrested over the weekend on accusations that he had an apparatus affixed to his license plate to avoid paying tolls on Florida’s highways.

According to an arrest report, an off-duty Florida Highway Patrol lieutenant spotted a burgundy Chrysler minivan Saturday heading south on Florida's Turnpike at the Bird Road toll plaza.

Authorities said the lieutenant saw the minivan had an apparatus affixed on the license plate that lowered a black cloth curtain in order to conceal the license plate as the minivan traveled through the toll plaza.

The lieutenant followed the vehicle in his personal car and notified FHP about the vehicle's location, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Robert Davis, 70, of Key Largo, was pulled over at Mile Marker 6 on the Turnpike and declined to answer any questions from law enforcement without an attorney present.

Authorities said a remote controller used to lower and raise the curtain on the license plate was found inside the minivan, as well as a SunPass transponder, which was found inside a static shield bag in the glove box.

Davis was arrested on charges of organized fraud, cheating and petty theft.



