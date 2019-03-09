Man arrested after high-speed chase on Palmetto Expressway, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 19-year-old man was arrested Saturday afternoon after police said he led authorities on a high-speed chase along the Palmetto Expressway near the border of Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Detective Argemis Colome, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade County Police Department, said a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy was pursuing the man, who was driving a stolen car.

As the man crossed into Miami-Dade County just before 3 p.m., the man's white, four-door sedan struck a marked Miami-Dade County patrol car, Colome said. The driver was eventually taken into custody near the Golden Glades Tri-Rail station, Colome said.

No one was hurt in the chase, Colome said. Several drivers on I-95 witnessed the pursuit and recorded videos of the chase using their mobile phones.

Police did not immediately identify the man who was arrested.



