Man arrested after kicking pregnant girlfriend in Miami Dade College parking lot, police say

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - A man was arrested Tuesday night, hours after attacking his pregnant girlfriend in the parking lot of Miami Dade College's Homestead campus, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, a witness called 911 after seeing Frederick Nino, 23, kicking his girlfriend. She did not know Nino or his girlfriend, police said.

Authorities said the witness then approached the victim, who had redness on her arms, hands, face and legs.

Police said the victim told officers that she is four months pregnant with Nino's child.

She said the incident first started as an argument over a phone call she received from a male friend.

According to the arrest report, Nino grabbed his girlfriend's cellphone after she answered the call and began striking her all over her body and bit her on her right wrist.

Police said they both got out of the car, at which time Nino began kicking his girlfriend while she was on the ground.

The victim told police a silver revolver fell out of Nino’s waistband while he was kicking her. Police said she told them he then picked it up and began walking toward the campus.

Because Nino was allegedly armed, the college was placed on lockdown and there was a large presence of Miami-Dade police, Homestead police and the Homestead Police Department's SWAT team.

Cellphone video shows officers going classroom to classroom, ordering people to put their hands up and evacuate the campus as they searched for the suspect.

Police said the victim complained of stomach pain and she was taken to Homestead Hospital.

Police said Nino was arrested later that evening. He declined to give a statement to authorities, police said.

Nino faces charges of aggravated battery on a pregnant victim and possession of a firearm on school property.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.