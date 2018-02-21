Man arrested in connection with abduction of 10-year-old girl from bus stop

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A South Florida man was arrested last week in connection with the abduction of a 10-year-old girl from a bus stop in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities announced Tuesday.

Curtis Lee Lawson, 35, was arrested Thursday on charges of kidnapping and lewd and lascivious assault on a child.

According to Miami-Dade police, the girl was approached the morning of Feb. 12 by a man in a navy blue Kia Soul, who asked her whether she wanted a ride to school.

The girl said yes and got into the vehicle, authorities said.

Police said Lawson then drove to a gas station at 1601 NW 119th St., where he made an "inappropriate sexual request to the victim."

The victim refused to comply with his request and demanded that Lawson take her to school, authorities said.

Police said the girl was then taken to school unharmed.

Lawson is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bail, jail records show.



