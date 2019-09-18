Man arrested in connection with wig heist in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A 25-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a warehouse burglary in Miami Gardens in which tens of thousands of dollars' worth of wigs and hair extensions were stolen, authorities said.

Sayon Tashambi Hamilton, who is currently homeless, faces charges of burglary, using a vehicle instrumentally during a burglary, burglary involving structure damage, criminal mischief and loitering and prowling.

According to his arrest report, Hamilton and other masked thieves used a U-Haul truck to ram the garage of the Prime Trading Hair and Wigs warehouse at 4712 NW 165th St. around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

About $90,000 worth of wigs and hair extensions were stolen, authorities said.

Miami Gardens police said a witness called 911 to report the burglary in progress.

Authorities said the Miami-Dade Police Department’s helicopter followed the U-Haul along the Palmetto Expressway until the thieves abandoned the truck in the 16400 block of Northwest 17th Court and got into two vehicles.

According to the arrest report, Hamilton drove away in a white Mercedes-Benz, abandoned the car in front of a home on East Bunche Park Drive and began to jump fences of homes as Miami Gardens and Miramar police officers searched for him.

A perimeter was set up, and Hamilton was eventually found hiding under a trailer wrapped in a blue blanket, the report stated.

Authorities said Hamilton refused to answer any questions and later intentionally clogged a holding cell toilet with his shirt while at the police station.

Police said Hamilton also banged on the holding cell door and had to be removed from the cell until he calmed down.

He was eventually transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Hamilton appeared in court Wednesday and was ordered held without bond.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.