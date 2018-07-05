Man arrested in road-rage incident in Miami-Dade, authorities say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested Thursday after a road-rage incident in Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

Miami-Dade police said the incident started Thursday morning on Coral Way, where a driver pulled out a gun on another driver.

Police said the woman followed the gun-flashing driver onto the Palmetto Expressway before officers stopped both vehicles.

The armed driver was identified by officers as Juan Jose Vargas, 41, who now faces an aggravated assault charge.

All northbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway were briefly shut down near Northwest 25th Street during the police investigation.

The other driver's name was not immediately released by police.

