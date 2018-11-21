Man arrested months after crashing minivan into family in Sunny Isles Beach

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. - A man was arrested Tuesday, months after he struck a family with his car in Sunny Isles Beach, authorities said.

Joseph Jacob Franco, 27, faces a charge of tampering with physical evidence.

According to an arrest report, Franco was in his Honda Odyssey, heading north in the middle lane of Collins Avenue just after 8 p.m. July 1 when he veered right onto the sidewalk off 174th Street, struck an electrical box and then struck a family of four who was walking on the sidewalk.

Police said the minivan continued north, struck a concrete wall and then stopped.

Two witnesses pulled over to help the victims.

Both witnesses told police they saw Franco get out of his minivan, retrieve items from the vehicle and hide them under other items in the garbage.

They said he then started talking to someone on his cellphone and casually walked away.

According to the arrest report, the witnesses pointed Franco out to police as they arrived.

An investigator removed a duffel bag from the garbage can, which contained 12 used metal containers of nitrous oxide, authorities said.

Police said Amir Pelleg, 34, was killed in the crash.

His wife, Zulma, and two children -- a 6-year-old girl and a 2-year-old girl -- suffered critical injuries, but survived.

Witnesses said the girls were crying and calling out for their mother after the crash.

It's unclear whether Franco will face additional charges in the crash.

For now, he is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.