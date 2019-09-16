Man arrested, shotgun found after police break up Miami-Dade house party, officials say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY - Police in Miami-Dade arrested a man following a disturbance at a house party, officials said.

While there, authorities said they also found a shotgun.

According to police, officers responded to the home located at 5540 Northwest 172nd St. several times Sunday night.

One response was for an alleged assault, and another time was on a report of shots fired, police said.

Police have yet to confirm if anyone actually fired a gun.

Local 10 learned that the man arrested, Raul Dello, was throwing rocks at cars and broke a windshield.

The home was taped off by police and a broken rear window could be seen, with glass still scattered on the ground.

Neighbors tell Local 10 the home is known for having parties, but Sunday was louder than normal.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.