MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A man was bitten by a dog Wednesday in Miami Gardens, officials said.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the attack happened about 3:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of Northwest 161st Street.

The man was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami. His condition was not disclosed.

Miami Gardens police officers are currently looking for the dog, the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story.

