Man caught on camera stealing boxes of grass from Miami Shores home

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. - Miami Shores police are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video this month stealing boxes from outside a home.
The theft occurred around 2:30 a.m. March 1.
Police said the thief took three boxes containing 16 trays of grass before placing them in the trunk of a black four-door sedan.
Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call the Miami Shores Police Department at 305-759-2468 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
