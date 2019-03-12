Man caught on camera stealing boxes of grass from Miami Shores home

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. - Miami Shores police are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video this month stealing boxes from outside a home.

The theft occurred around 2:30 a.m. March 1.

Police said the thief took three boxes containing 16 trays of grass before placing them in the trunk of a black four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call the Miami Shores Police Department at 305-759-2468 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



