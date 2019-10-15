Man claiming to be 'real son of God' threatens Jewish men with knife, police say

Larry Greene is accused of pulling out a knife and threatening a Jewish couple leaving a synagogue in Sunny Isles Beach.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. - A homeless man was arrested Monday after he threatened two Jewish men with a knife and made several anti-Semitic remarks, police said.

Larry Greene, 66, faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he lunged at the men, who were wearing yarmulkes, while they were walking on a sidewalk along Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach, Miami-Dade police said.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victims had left a nearby synagogue when they were approached by Greene, who told them to "go back to Israel."

Greene continued yelling at the pair when he pulled out a knife and threatened to kill them, police said.

One of the victims told police he believed the knife-wielding man would have tried to kill him "or any other Jewish person."

When officers found Greene, he still had the knife on him, police said.

According to the affidavit, Greene told police he considered himself to be "a black Israelite and real Jew, not like these fake Jews." Greene went on to say that his biblical name is Elijah, that the Jews control everything and that he was "the real son of God and those guys are here stealing money from us."

Greene was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in lieu of a $7,500 bond.

