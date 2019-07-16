Man claims two women beat him at Miami Gardens restaurant

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A 77-year-old South Florida man says he was forced to defend himself after he was jumped by two women Monday at a Miami Gardens restaurant.

Nathaniel Mitchell, Sr. says he visited The Licking Restaurant for lunch when he felt the waitress was ignoring him.

"I said you gonna take my order next right?" said Mitchell. "And that’s when the conversation between me and these other two started."

Mitchell, a disabled veteran, said a discussion with the two women soon turned violent when they began hitting him repeatedly while two restaurant employees held him down.

"I put my hand up like that to keep them off me." Mitchell recalls. "Then they start pounding me and I started to fight back."

The fight left Mitchell with a fractured nose, two black eyes and other injuries.

Miami Gardens Police were called, but the women had already left the restaurant when they arrived.

"I think it is very disrespectful how the youth treat the elderly," says Mitchell.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.