Man climbs crane at FIU's main campus ahead of President Trump's visit

SWEETWATER, Fla. - A man climbed a crane Monday morning at Florida International University's main campus.

Sky 10 was above the scene off Southwest Eighth Street around 8:30 a.m., where an American flag and a banner dangled next to the man, which had the word "president" on it. The remaining words on the banner were unclear.

President Donald Trump is expected to address the Venezuelan-American community later in the day at the university.

According to Sweetwater police spokesman Jonathan Arche, the man came down from the crane later in the morning after speaking to police and was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

The man's identity has not been released. It's unclear what charges he might face.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.