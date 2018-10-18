Miami-Dade

Man crashes vehicle after firing shots in northeast Miami-Dade, troopers say

By Amanda Batchelor - Senior Digital Editor

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man crashed a vehicle Thursday afternoon shortly after he was involved in a shooting in northeast Miami-Dade, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson, the man crashed the vehicle in the area of 195 NE Miami Gardens Drive.

More Crime Headlines

Authorities said the man bailed out of the car.

Miami-Dade police and Miami Gardens police assisted in the search for the gunman, but he has not been found.

No other details were immediately released.
 

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.