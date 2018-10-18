Man crashes vehicle after firing shots in northeast Miami-Dade, troopers say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man crashed a vehicle Thursday afternoon shortly after he was involved in a shooting in northeast Miami-Dade, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson, the man crashed the vehicle in the area of 195 NE Miami Gardens Drive.

Authorities said the man bailed out of the car.

Miami-Dade police and Miami Gardens police assisted in the search for the gunman, but he has not been found.

No other details were immediately released.



