Man critically injured by propeller while boating off Elliott Key

MIAMI - Investigators spent hours Sunday night looking into a boating accident that critically injured a man on Father's Day.

Jonathan Cruz, 28, a father of two small children, was near Elliott Key in waters just east of Biscayne National Park, when he somehow got caught up in the boat's propeller.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials have not said how the incident happened, but one person told Local 10 News the boat got stuck on a sandbar. Cruz was trying to push the vessel when a child inadvertently started the engine.

Cruz, who broke a number of bones and damaged his colon and spine, was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center with critical injuries and underwent extensive surgery.

Cruz's family members said they are heartbroken and are hoping for the best outcome, though Cruz remains in critical condition.

Doctors said his stay in the hospital could be at least three months.

