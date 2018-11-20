Man critically injured in drive-by shooting in Miami Shores

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. - A 29-year-old man was critically injured early Tuesday morning in a drive-by shooting in Miami Shores, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. in the 200 block of Northwest 111th Terrace.

Miami-Dade police said the victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

His identity has not been released.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

