Man deposits fraudulent check for $750 into ATM in Miami Shores, police say

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. - Miami Shores police are searching for a man who they said deposited a fraudulent check for $750.25 into a walk-up ATM.

The incident was reported Aug. 9 at the TD Bank branch at 9005 Biscayne Blvd.

According to detectives, the man told a customer who was waiting to use the ATM that he was having difficulty making the deposit and tricked the person into allowing him to deposit the check into their account. He then had them withdraw the check funds.

TD Bank investigators told police the same man is responsible for a similar incident that happened at a TD Bank branch in Doral.

Miami Shores police, however, said the Doral Police Department has notified the agency that the incident was never reported to them.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call Detective Justin Zalonis at 305-759-2468 or email him at justin.zalonis@mspd.org.

Tips can also be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

