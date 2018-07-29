Man dies after being struck by Tri-Rail train in northeast Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was killed Sunday after he was struck by a southbound Tri-Rail commuter train in northeast Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

Bonnie Arnold, a spokeswoman for Tri-Rail, said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. in the Ives Estates area of the county. About 100 passengers were on the train when the man was struck, Arnold said.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Tri-Rail is accommodating affected passengers with a shuttle bus service between the Hollywood and Golden Glades stations.

Miami-Dade police are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.