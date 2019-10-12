Man dies weeks after hit-and-run crash; police search for driver

MIAMI - A 29-year-old man who was struck by a hit-and-run driver in northwest Miami-Dade County about two weeks ago has died.

"I'm trying so hard not to cry right now," Angel Sanchez said Friday.

Sanchez is the brother of the victim, Freddy Sanchez.

"Put yourself in our shoes so you can feel the pain," Angel Sanchez said.

Angel Sanchez pleaded for help on his family's behalf. Relatives are asking for anyone with information, or the person responsible, to come forward.

Freddy Sanchez will be laid to rest Saturday. He was in critical condition for days following the Sept. 25 crash. Sanchez was struck while walking home from work on Northwest 79th Street near Northwest 10th Avenue.

He was hit so hard that the car's bumper came off, along with Sanchez's shoes. Witnesses said he went airborne.

Police are looking for a silver Nissan Maxima. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

